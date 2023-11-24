Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Invests $18.10 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 685,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,728,045. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

