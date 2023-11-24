Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $88.21 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,211,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CME Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $216.15. 155,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

