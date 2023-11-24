Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 476,068 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,211,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

