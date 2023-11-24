Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.86% of SS&C Technologies worth $279,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,804,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,539,000 after purchasing an additional 823,023 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $704,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.91. 105,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,671. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

