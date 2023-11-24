Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,816 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,816 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Federated Hermes worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. 38,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,022. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

