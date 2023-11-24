Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,473 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,355. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

