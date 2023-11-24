Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,973 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.36% of EMCOR Group worth $119,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $198.00.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

