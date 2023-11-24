Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,808 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of CGI worth $73,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CGI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 513,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CGI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,673. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

