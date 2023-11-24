Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 543,926 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,926 shares during the period. News accounts for about 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.73% of News worth $193,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

News Stock Up 0.2 %

NWSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 303,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.