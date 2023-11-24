Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,856 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $181,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 31.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $8,129,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Cencora by 8.7% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cencora by 40.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $201.02. 141,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,716. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

