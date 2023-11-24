Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,642 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 527,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.