Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $148,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $411.51. 237,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,870. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.28. The company has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.