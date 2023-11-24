Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 334,446 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
