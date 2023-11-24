Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,952 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Rogers Communications worth $84,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 42,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

