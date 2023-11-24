Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Insider Transactions at Cadrenal Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Quang X. Pham bought 70,000 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

