Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director John Marshal Davison Buys 10,000 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director John Marshal Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,300.00.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

