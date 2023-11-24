Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,532 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $61,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 267.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $491,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CNI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 276,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,704. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

