Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

