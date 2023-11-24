Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Sells C$293,420.00 in Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$139.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12-month low of C$131.46 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$170.33.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

