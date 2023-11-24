Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

