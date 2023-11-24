Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

