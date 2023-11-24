Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TLT opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.