Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.