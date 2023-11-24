Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $364.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

