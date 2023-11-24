Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 13,792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

