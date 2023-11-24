Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

