Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

PXD stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.