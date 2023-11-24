Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

View Our Latest Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.