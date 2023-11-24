Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

