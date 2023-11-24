Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.