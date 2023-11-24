Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

