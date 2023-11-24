Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

