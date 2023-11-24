Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. SVB Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NovoCure Trading Down 2.5 %

NVCR stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.