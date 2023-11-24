Capital International Investors Acquires 1,734,025 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.83% of Truist Financial worth $335,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

