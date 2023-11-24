Capital International Investors Acquires 1,734,025 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.83% of Truist Financial worth $335,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
TFC stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
