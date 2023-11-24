Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $231,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.