Capital International Investors Buys 17,388 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.85% of Mosaic worth $215,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 47.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 53,325.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

