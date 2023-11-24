Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.89% of Evergy worth $254,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

