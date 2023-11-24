Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,554,622 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.38% of Toll Brothers worth $464,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $807,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

