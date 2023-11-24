Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $198,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

