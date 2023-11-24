Capital International Investors Has $261.11 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,696 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $261,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 898,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 204,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

