Capital International Investors Has $300.76 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.60% of DexCom worth $300,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

