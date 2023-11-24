Capital International Investors Purchases New Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,906,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,733,000. Capital International Investors owned 5.97% of ATS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,867,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,053,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,514,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 0.2 %

ATS stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.