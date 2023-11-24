Capital International Investors Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,499 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $290,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

