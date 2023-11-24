Capital International Investors Reduces Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762,126 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $324,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,649,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.