Capital International Investors Sells 1,472 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $425,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

