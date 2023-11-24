Capital International Investors Sells 825,055 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825,055 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 10.60% of Trinity Industries worth $222,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

