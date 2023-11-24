Capital Research Global Investors Has $373.37 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 873,552 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.26% of Halliburton worth $373,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after buying an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

