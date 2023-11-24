Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 386,233 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.56% of Public Storage worth $287,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

