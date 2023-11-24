Capital Research Global Investors Sells 502,221 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.82% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $193,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,011,000 after acquiring an additional 111,891 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MKC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.