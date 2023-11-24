Capital Research Global Investors Sells 869,460 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869,460 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $190,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications stock opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

